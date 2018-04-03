BSNL adds 4 mn customers in March 2018

State-owned telecom firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd today said it added over 4 million customers in March.

"BSNL takes a big leap by achieving gross subscriber addition of more than 4 million in the month of March 2018. BSNL has also added 1.2 million subscribers through MNP during the month," the company said in a statement.

BSNL attributed the success to attractive schemes, plans, offers, value added service offerings and with network improvement, to add new connections and increased subscriber addition through MNP.

BSNL Director (CM) RK Mittal said that the company has big plans to further intensify its efforts for better network coverage and more focus on customer satisfaction.