BSNL adds 4 mn customers in March 2018

State-owned telecom firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd today said it added over 4 million customers in March.
BSNL attributed the success to attractive schemes, plans, offers, value added service offerings and with network improvement, to add new connections and increased subscriber addition through MNP.