Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE's RFQ platform for debt securities goes live

The new electronic platform would offer better features and flexibility than over-the-counter (OTC) markets and will offer a lot more transparency and better efficiency. RFQ will be part of BSE's existing reporting and settlement platform NDS-RST for corporate debt securities, the exchange noted.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Leading stock exchange BSE on February 4 activated its Request for Quote Platform (RFQ) that enables trade execution and settlement in debt securities. The bourse has received market regulator SEBI's approval to launch RFQ in debt securities from February 3, it said in a statement.

The list of eligible securities include corporate bonds, securitised debt instruments, municipal debt securities, government securities, state development loans, treasury bills, commercial papers and certificates of deposit or any other security as specified by the exchange from time to time.

Also, the platform includes easy registration process, role-based user management and counterparty-based risk management features.

Besides, NSE's RFQ will be launched by Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi on Tuesday, February 4.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 02:44 pm

tags #BSE

