App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 28, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE to delist 36 companies from March 5

The move comes at a time when authorities are clamping down on shell companies -- listed as well as unlisted -- for being allegedly used as conduits for illicit fund flows.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading stock exchange BSE will delist 36 companies from next week as trading in their shares has remained suspended for over three years. These companies will be delisted from March 5, BSE said in two separate circulars on Wednesday. They belong to various sectors ranging from textiles, chemicals, pharma and technology.

The move comes at a time when authorities are clamping down on shell companies -- listed as well as unlisted -- for being allegedly used as conduits for illicit fund flows.

In August, Sebi had directed exchanges to act against 331 suspected shell companies, while the government has already deregistered more than 2 lakh firms that have not been carrying out business activities for long.

In a circular, BSE said that 28 companies, that have suspended for more than 3 years and are under liquidation, will be delisted. Among the firms to be delisted are Mafatlal Dyes & Chemicals, Veronica Laboratories, Polar Pharma India, Shonkh Technologies International and Bellary Steels & Alloys. Separately, the exchange said that another eight firms would be compulsorily delisted from the platform as they have remained suspended for more than 3 years.

related news

These eight firms are Volplast, Ashoka Cotseeds, Vijaykumar Mills, Great Western Industries, Ashoka Cotseeds, Rupal Laminates, Enviro-Clean Systems and Gandhidham Spinning & Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Under the compulsory delisting regulations, the delisted company, its whole-time directors, promoters and group firm would be debarred from accessing the securities market for 10 years from the date of compulsory delisting. Promoters of these delisted companies will be required to purchase the shares from the public shareholders as per the fair value determined by the independent valuer appointed by the BSE.

Further, these companies will be moved to the dissemination board of the exchange for 5 years as advised by markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #India

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC