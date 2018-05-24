App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 24, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE ties up with Brink's India to support commodities trade

Leading stock exchange BSE today said it has joined hands with Brink's India Pvt Ltd for supporting its much-awaited launch of bullion - gold and silver - commodities trading.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading stock exchange BSE today said it has joined hands with Brink's India Pvt Ltd for supporting its much-awaited launch of bullion - gold and silver - commodities trading. Under the agreement, Brink's would provide vaulting and logistics services to BSE for the purpose of storage of gold and silver commodities at various places in India, the exchange said in a statement.

This arrangement with Brink's is part of the exchange's preparation to launch commodity derivatives transactions.

"The integration of Brink's with our current operations will expand our service reach for facilitating delivery in gold and silver contracts," said Sameer Patil, head of business development at BSE.

The exchange will launch trading in the commodity derivatives segment from October 1 and to start with it will focus on non-agriculture commodities like metals, energy and base metals.

tags #Current Affairs #markets

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.