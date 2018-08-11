App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 12:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE StAR mutual fund processes over five lakh orders in a day

The platform BSE StAR MF witnessed 15.62 lakh orders in eight trading days of August 2018, BSE said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Leading stock exchange BSE today said its mutual fund platform has received over 5 lakh orders valuing around Rs 700 crore.

The platform BSE StAR MF witnessed 15.62 lakh orders in 8 trading days of August 2018, BSE said in a statement.

It also added 2.65 lakh new SIP (systematic Investment Plan) in July 2018 , nearly 26 per cent of total added to mutual fund industry, said BSE.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 12:30 pm

tags #BSE #Current Affairs #India #StAR MF

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.