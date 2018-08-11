BSE StAR mutual fund processes over five lakh orders in a day

The platform BSE StAR MF witnessed 15.62 lakh orders in eight trading days of August 2018, BSE said in a statement.
Leading stock exchange BSE today said its mutual fund platform has received over 5 lakh orders valuing around Rs 700 crore.
The platform BSE StAR MF witnessed 15.62 lakh orders in 8 trading days of August 2018, BSE said in a statement.It also added 2.65 lakh new SIP (systematic Investment Plan) in July 2018 , nearly 26 per cent of total added to mutual fund industry, said BSE.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 12:30 pm