BSE StAR MF processes 43.55 lakh transactions in July

Leading stock exchange BSE on August 1 said its mutual fund distribution platform has processed 43.55 lakh transactions in July 2019.

"The previous best was 42.50 lakh transactions in April 2019," the exchange said in a release.

The platform, BSE StAR MF, has also registered 2.38 lakh new SIPs (Systematic Investment Plan) amounting to Rs 65 crore in the month of July.

Overall, the platform has surpassed 1.21 crore transactions in the first quarter, April to June 2019, the release added.