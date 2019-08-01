App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 05:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE StAR MF processes 43.55 lakh transactions in July

Overall, the platform has surpassed 1.21 crore transactions in the first quarter, April to June 2019, the release added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading stock exchange BSE on August 1 said its mutual fund distribution platform has processed 43.55 lakh transactions in July 2019.

"The previous best was 42.50 lakh transactions in April 2019," the exchange said in a release.

The platform, BSE StAR MF, has also registered 2.38 lakh new SIPs (Systematic Investment Plan) amounting to Rs 65 crore in the month of July.

Close

Overall, the platform has surpassed 1.21 crore transactions in the first quarter, April to June 2019, the release added.

The exchange had recently launched BSE StAR MF app to help the distributor and the IFAs (Independent Financial Advisors) to register clients on real-time basis and since its launch the app has processed over 26,000 transactions amounting to Rs 470 crore, the bourse said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 05:05 pm

tags #BSE #BSE Star MF #Business #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.