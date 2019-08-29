BSE Sensex inks pact with Steel Users Federation of India

Stock exchange BSE on August 29 said it has signed a pact with the Steel Users Federation of India (SUFI) to work towards enlisting steel futures and help in stronger and transparent steel trade.

"BSE and SUFI will work towards enlisting steel futures in both long and flat segments. This will bring in stability, avert risks and facilitate a level-playing field to one and all players," the bourse said in a release.

"The tie-up is a key step for moving forward, opening new avenues and opportunities for the growth of steel markets in India," BSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chouhan said.