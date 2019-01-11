App
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 09:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

BSE gets Sebi nod to introduce weekly F&O contracts on S&P BSE BANKEX

The BSE will shortly introduce 7 weekly expiry futures and options contracts expiring on Thursday of the week, excluding the monthly expiry, the bourse said in a release.

PTI
The BSE on Thursday said it has received markets regulator Sebi's approval to introduce weekly futures and options contracts on the S&P BSE BANKEX.

The BSE will shortly introduce 7 weekly expiry futures and options contracts expiring on Thursday of the week, excluding the monthly expiry, the bourse said in a release.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 09:30 am

