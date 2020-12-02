BSE executes physical deliveries of gold under India good delivery standard

The 'options in goods' contracts on gold mini and silver kg based on spot prices was launched from June 1, 2020. These contracts are converted into physical delivery on expiry. The refined gold delivered on the exchange platform was produced by Parker Precious Metals LLP.

Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday said it has completed another round of physical deliveries of gold under the India Good Delivery standard. The exchange executed delivery of gold and silver to the tune of Rs 1 crore in the 'options in goods' framework, marking the sixth consecutive month of delivery at its designated vault in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, BSE said in a statement.

In addition to these refineries, M D Overseas Pvt Ltd, Augmont Enterprises Pvt Ltd and Sovereign Metals Ltd are also empanelled by BSE to deliver serial-numbered gold bars on its platform. BSE said it has become India's first exchange to "complete consecutive deliveries of gold under BSE-BIS India good delivery standard on its commodity platform."

Also, the exchange said it executed deliveries of silver based on London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) standards under the 'Options in Goods' segment. Earlier, BSE used to accept only serial-numbered gold bars approved by the LBMA for the settlement of gold contracts exchanged on its commodity derivatives segment.

"The deliveries and acceptance of Indian refined gold will facilitate greater participation and widen the array of acceptable gold provided by members for delivery of bullion on commodity derivatives segment of BSE," the exchange's Chief Business Officer Sameer Patil said. BSE said its seamless trading platform, integrated with a robust delivery framework for 'options in goods' contracts have proved extremely beneficial and cost efficient for jewellers, bullion dealers and other physical market participants.

It empowers them to not only hedge their price risk but also avail delivery on expiry of the contract.