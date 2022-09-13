 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brother of ex-Coinbase manager pleads guilty to insider trading charge

Sep 13, 2022 / 03:49 PM IST

Nikhil Wahi said in a virtual court hearing before U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska that he made trades based on confidential Coinbase information.

The brother of a former Coinbase Global Inc product manager pleaded guilty on Monday to a wire fraud conspiracy charge in what U.S. prosecutors have called the first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency.

Prosecutors say Ishan Wahi, the former product manager, shared confidential information with his brother and their friend Sameer Ramani about forthcoming announcements of new digital assets that Coinbase would allow users to trade.

Ishan Wahi has pleaded not guilty. Ramani, who was also charged, is at large.

first published: Sep 13, 2022 03:49 pm
