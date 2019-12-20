Brookfield may raise over Rs 7,000cr for India properties via IPO: Report

Brookfield is looking at its Indian assets which include 15-20 million square feet of commercial real estate and the IPO is being considered for 2020
Brookfield Asset Management may amalgamate its commercial properties into a real estate investment trust (REIT) to move towards an initial public offering (IPO) to raise over $1 billion (more than Rs 7,000 crore in current rates), sources told Bloomberg.
Brookfield is looking at its Indian assets which include 15-20 million square feet of commercial real estate, and the IPO is being considered for 2020, a source told the publication.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
The discussions are at an early stage and may not go through. The company owns 22 million square feet of commercial properties in the country. A REIT is a company that owns and operates income-generating real estate.
The move, however, comes after American private equity firm Blackstone Group-backed Embassy Office Parks REIT listing in April 2019, which met with success.
Brookfield did not respond to Bloomberg’s queries.
Blackstone is also discussing an IPO of the joint venture properties with Indian developers K Raheja Group, the publication added.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 12:00 pm