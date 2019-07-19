App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Brookfield to infuse Rs 25,215 crore in RIL's tower arm

Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings (RIIHL) is the sponsor of the trust, which holds 51 per cent share capital of Reliance Jio lnfratel Private Limited (RJIPL), an entity to which the tower assets undertaking of Reliance Jio were recently transferred.

Reliance Industries July 19 said Brookfield will invest Rs 25,215 crore in the units proposed to be issued by Tower Infrastructure Trust. "Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries has entered into an agreement with BIF IV Jarvis India, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for an investment by Brookfield (along with co-investors) of Rs 25,215 crore in the units proposed to be issued by the Tower Infrastructure Trust," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Brookfield's investment is subject to stipulated government and regulatory approvals, it added.

"Proceeds from the investment by Brookfield will be used to repay certain existing financial liabilities of RJIPL and acquiring the balance 49 per cent of equity share capital of RJIPL, currently held by RIL," the filing noted.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Brookfield Asset Management Inc #Business #Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings #Reliance Industries

