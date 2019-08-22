App
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brookfield, Piramal Capital eye stressed assets of NBFCs: Report

Mumbai-based Altico Capital has reportedly held discussions with Piramal, KKR to sell a part of its portfolio.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Investors such as Brookefield Asset Management, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance are considering purchase of stressed assets and portfolios of NBFCs and PE funds, according to a report in Business Standard.

"Existing lenders are willing to take a haircut and borrowers are willing to right-size the debt," a source told the publication.

Mumbai-based Altico Capital has reportedly held discussions with Piramal, KKR to sell a part of its portfolio.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Brookefield and KKR declined to comment when approached by Business Standard.

PCHF, a unit of Piramal Enterprises, is also exploring similar buyouts and is talks with NBFCs and PE funds, the report said.

Dalmia Nisus Finance Investment Managers is looking to buy two real estate PE funds, with total AUM of Rs 850 crore, the report added.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 01:32 pm

tags #Business #Companies

