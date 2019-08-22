Brookfield, Piramal Capital eye stressed assets of NBFCs: Report

Investors such as Brookefield Asset Management, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance are considering purchase of stressed assets and portfolios of NBFCs and PE funds, according to a report in Business Standard.

"Existing lenders are willing to take a haircut and borrowers are willing to right-size the debt," a source told the publication.

Mumbai-based Altico Capital has reportedly held discussions with Piramal, KKR to sell a part of its portfolio.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Brookefield and KKR declined to comment when approached by Business Standard.

PCHF, a unit of Piramal Enterprises, is also exploring similar buyouts and is talks with NBFCs and PE funds, the report said.