App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brookfield may take over Piramal Capital's Rs 1,500cr loan to Adarsh Developers: Report

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) were finding refinancing of loans difficult after they went through a crisis in September 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Brookfield Asset Management is considering to take over a loan given by Piramal Capital & Housing Finance to Adarsh Developers, according to a Business Standard report.

The size of the debt is around $200 million, or Rs 1,500 crore, the report said. Other terms of the transaction were not specified.

The deal is in the final stages, BM Jayeshankar - the chairman of Adarsh Developers - told the paper.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

Brookfield declined to comment when approached by Business Standard while Piramal did not respond to queries.

“It is part of Piramal’s strategy to reduce single borrower exposure and reduce the share of big-ticket loans in real estate,” sources told the paper.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) were finding refinancing of loans difficult after they went through a crisis in September 2018.

Brookefield has also taken over Oaktree Capital's loans to Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL), the report added.

India is becoming a major investment destination for Canada-based Brookefield, which manages $500 billion in assets globally.

Anuj Ranjan, the CEO of Middle East and South Asia, Brookefield, recently told Mint that the company intended to stay in India for another 11 years.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 12:34 pm

tags #Business

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.