Brookfield may purchase RMZ's properties worth Rs 12,000 crore: Report

Canada's Brookfield Asset Management is in preliminary discussions to acquire 13.5 million square feet of RMZ Corp's commercial property for Rs 12,000 crore ($1.6 billion).

Brookfield plans to purchase RMZ's assets in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurugram, in one of the largest deals in India's commercial real estate space, The Economic Times reported.

RMZ Corp's properties in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad are not included in this transaction, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"Both entities are re-looking at the assets to be transferred under this deal as the developer is keen to retain some of its flagship projects, including RMZ Ecospace. The deal is expected to conclude by October-end," a source told the publication.

RMZ will likely use some of the proceeds to clear Rs 13,500 crore of its debt and invest in expansion, the report said. RMZ has set a target of becoming a zero-debt entity in the near term.

"RMZ plans to speed up the process of acquisition and have a portfolio of 85 million sq ft of office space by 2025," a source told the paper.