    Brookfield buys 51% stake in Bharti Enterprises' four prime commercial assets

    In a statement, Bharti Enterprises and Brookfield announced that they have entered into a joint venture for four commercial properties totalling to 3.3 million square feet.

    PTI
    April 01, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

    Global investment firm Brookfield has agreed to buy 51 per cent stake in Bharti Enterprises' four commercial properties, including Worldmark at Aerocity in the national capital, at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.

    The properties include Worldmark Aerocity (Delhi), Worldmark 65 and Airtel Center (Gurgaon) and Pavillion Mall (Ludhiana). "As part of the joint venture, a Brookfield private real estate fund will purchase a 51 per cent stake from Bharti Enterprises, which will continue with a 49 per cent economic interest in the properties. The enterprise value for the transaction is Rs 5,000 crore," Bharti Enterprises said in a statement.

    Brookfield's real estate operating arm, Brookfield Properties, will manage the properties going forward. Worldmark Aerocity is a mixed-use property of 1.43 million square feet in Delhi NCR.

    Airtel Center is a 700,000 sq ft corporate facility located in North Gurgaon, and Worldmark 65 is another 7,00,000+ sq ft newly built mixed-use asset in South Gurgaon. Worldmark Aerocity is a mixed-use property of 1.43 million square feet in Delhi NCR.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bharti Enterprises #Brookfield #Business #Companies
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 12:12 pm
