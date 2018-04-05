App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 05, 2018 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Broking firm Jefferies warns ICICI Bank could face class action suit in United States

Jefferies' equity analysts in a research note have said that ICICI Bank could face class action suit and a settlement if formal charges of corruption are filed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Bank could face a class action suit in the United States (US) if charges of wrongdoing are established in the Videocon group loan case, broking firm Jefferies has said, according to a report in Business Standard.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

The Income Tax (IT) Department and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are currently investigating alleged allegations of impropriety by CEO Chanda Kochhar involving loans worth Rs 3,250 crore given in 2012 by the bank to the Videocon Group.

Also listen: Podcast | ED, I-T department set sights on ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case

related news

ICICI Bank has, however, denied the allegations as “malicious and unfounded”. The bank’s Board of Directors also said in a statement last week that there was “no question of any quid pro quo, nepotism, conflict of interest” in lending decisions and no executive had the ability to influence credit decisions.

In a research note, equity analysts with Jefferies, Nilanjan Karfa and Harshit Toshniwal have said that any formal corruption charge could lead to the bank facing class action suit and a settlement, the report suggests, adding that American Depository Receipts (ADRs) are about 24 percent of all shares at the bank.

Listen in: Podcast | All you need to know about ICICI Bank-Videocon controversy

A class action suit is legal action brought in by a person or people, on behalf of themselves and a much larger group, seeking action.

tags #Business #Companies #ICICI Bank #Jefferies #Legal #United States

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.