Brokerages give thumbs up to IndusInd Bank Q4 results; sees up to 20% upside

Most brokerage firms raised their respective target price for IndusInd Bank post Q4 results after the bank reported 27 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the net profit to Rs 953 crore.

The most aggressive price target came from Citigroup which maintains a buy call on the stock but raised its target price to Rs 2180 from Rs 2060 which translates into an upside of about 20 percent from current level.

The bank's net profit was largely in line with market expectations. A Reuters poll had pegged its net profit at Rs 961.5 crore for the quarter under review.

The bank’s net interest income, which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, came in at Rs 2,007.59 crore, 20.4 percent higher than in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

However, there was a slight disappointment on the asset quality front. The private sector bank saw its gross non-performing assets, as a percentage of total loans, increase by just 1 basis point sequentially to 1.17 percent.

Its net NPA ratio came in at 0.51 percent, 5 bps higher than at the end of December. At the end of the March quarter last year, the bank's gross NPA ratio and net NPA ratio stood at 0.93 percent and 0.39 percent, respectively.

We have collated views from different brokerage firms and their respective target price for the next 12 months:

Citigroup: Target Rs 2180

Citi maintains a buy call on IndusInd Bank post Q4 results but raised its 12-month target price to Rs 2180 from Rs 2060 earlier.

Higher CASA ratio and the recent MCLR increase should help net interest margins or NIMs. The loan growth remains strong. However, slippages rose due to divergence. Fee income growth was muted due to a high base of retail third-party fees.

Nomura: Target Rs 1950

Nomura maintains a buy rating on IndusInd Bank post Q4 results with a target price of Rs 1950. The March quarter’s net profit missed marginally due to lower growth in income fees. However, we saw a steady performance on all metrics.

The asset quality remains stable as there were no major issues from divergence. Going forward, completion of the merger would be the next stock catalyst.

Axis Capital: Target Rs 2060

Axis Capital maintains a buy call on IndusInd Bank post Q4 results with a target price of Rs 2060. The March quarter’s results were largely in line with estimates led by superior growth in advances and stable margins.

The financial year 2016-17 net divergence was minuscule. But, the loan growth remains strong at 28 percent; growth in vehicle segment too picked up. The domestic brokerage firm is still watchful on the developments on the acquisitions front.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.