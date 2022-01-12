MARKET NEWS

British Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan arrives in India for talks

Anne-Marie Trevelyan is due to meet officials in New Delhi before formally launching negotiations with her counterpart, Piyush Goyal, on Thursday, her office said.

Reuters
January 12, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST
File image: Britain's trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan speaks during an interview with Reuters, in Rome, Italy, October 13, 2021. (Source: Reuters)

File image: Britain's trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan speaks during an interview with Reuters, in Rome, Italy, October 13, 2021. (Source: Reuters)

Britain's trade minister arrived in India on Wednesday to begin talks as part of its efforts to sign its own trade deals following its departure from the European Union.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan is due to meet officials in New Delhi before formally launching negotiations with her counterpart, Piyush Goyal, on Thursday, her office said.

India and former colonial power Britain already share strong trade tries and more than a million people of Indian origin live in Britain after decades of migration.

Britain is keen to secure tariff reductions on Scotch whisky, as well as concessions on manufacturing and financial services, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

India, meanwhile, seeks greater opportunities for Indians to live and work in Britain, and any trade deal could be contingent on relaxing rules lowering fees for Indian students and professionals.

A deal with India is a major aim of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, as it seeks stronger economic ties with countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

Late last year, the two countries clashed over Britain's coronavirus quarantine rules, that some Indian legislators called discriminatory.
Tags: #Anne-Marie Trevelyan #Britain #Business #India #Piyush Goyal #World News
first published: Jan 12, 2022 01:38 pm

