172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|british-street-artist-banksy-funds-refugee-rescue-boat-5769031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 05:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

British street artist Banksy funds refugee rescue boat

The Bristol-born artist, who keeps his identity a secret, is known for his political or social-commentary graffiti that has popped up in cities around the world

Reuters
Banksy (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Banksy (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

British street artist Banksy is funding a boat to rescue refugees in the Mediterranean attempting to reach Europe from Africa, the Guardian newspaper reported.

The boat rescued 89 people, including 14 women and four children, at sea on August 27, the newspaper said, and the crew were seeking to transfer them to a European coastguard vessel or disembark them at a port.

Named "Louise Michel" after a French feminist anarchist, the vessel features an artwork of a girl holding a heart-shaped lifebuoy in Banksy's familiar stencilled style, according to a photo in the report.

Close

Crewed by European activists experienced in search and rescue, the boat had already participated in two other rescue operations involving a total of 105 people who were transferred to another vessel, Sea-Watch 4, the report said.

related news

Banksy, whose involvement in the operation is limited to providing finance according to the report, has highlighted refugees and migration in his work.

The Bristol-born artist, who keeps his identity a secret, is known for his political or social-commentary graffiti that has popped up in cities around the world. Last year one of his paintings depicting primates sitting in Britain's parliament sold for more than $12 million at auction.

In 2015, he sent fixtures from his temporary "Dismaland" theme park in western England to an informal migrant camp in Calais, northern France, once home to thousands of migrants. Later the same year he created a mural of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs at the location.

He also painted walls in Paris with murals on the theme of migration in 2018. A PR agent who has worked for Banksy in the past did not respond to a request for comment.
First Published on Aug 28, 2020 05:47 pm

tags #Banksy #trends #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.