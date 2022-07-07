British International Investment to invest Rs 1,925 crore in M&M’s new EV four-wheeler venture

Representative image

The British International Investment (BII), the United Kingdom’s development finance institution and impact investor and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) have reached an agreement to invest up to Rs 1,925 crore each into a wholly-owned subsidiary of M&M that will be newly incorporated to focus on electric four-wheelers.

BII will invest up to Rs 1,925 crore in the form of compulsory convertible instruments at a valuation of up to Rs 70,070 crore, resulting in 2.75 percent to 4.76 percent ownership for BII in the electric vehicles company. BII’s investment is designed to significantly accelerate the availability and adoption of electric vehicles in India and other markets served by M&M.

The total capital infusion for the electric vehicle company is envisaged to be approximately Rs 8,000 crore or $1 billion, approximately, between FY24 and FY27, for the planned product portfolio.

“The EV company will significantly leverage the broader manufacturing capabilities, product development, design organisations along with the ecosystem of suppliers, dealers, and financiers of M&M. The funds will be utilised primarily to create and market a world-class electric SUV portfolio with advanced technologies,” M&M said in a statement.

According to a recent survey by Roland Berger, a leading global automotive consulting company, Indian consumers are twice as likely as their counterparts in the UK and the United States to consider purchasing an EV. The EV company will focus on four-wheel passenger electric vehicles and both M&M and BII will work jointly to bring other like-minded investors to the EV company to match the funding requirement in a phased manner.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, said: “Mahindra has very exciting plans to be a leader in the electric SUV space. We would share our vision that includes our comprehensive product, technology, and platform strategy at the UK event on 15 August 2022, followed by a reveal of the electric XUV 400 in September 2022. We would expect between 20% to 30% of Mahindra SUVs being electric by 2027.”

The investment alongside M&M in the new EV company will support BII’s undertaking that at least 30 percent of its total investments will be in climate finance.

Samir Abhyankar, Managing Director and Head of Direct Private Equity, British International Investment, said: “Climate change is one of the biggest challenges of our time. The investment into Mahindra’s EV business is in line with our decarbonization strategy and focus of supporting sustainable business models that create new jobs, particularly for women. We are delighted to be backing Mahindra to execute on their compelling EV strategy and ambition and crowd in other like-minded investors in the future.”

Speaking about the agreement, Dr Anish Shah, MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said: “We are extremely delighted to have BII as a partner in our SUV electric journey. In BII, we have found a like-minded long-term partner who is committed to combating the climate emergency. The Mahindra Group aims to be Planet Positive by 2040. Mahindra has been a pioneer in the electric vehicles space, and we are confident we will be the leaders in the electric SUV market in the future.”

Nick O’Donohoe, CEO, British International Investment, said: “BII’s anchor investment will be key to attracting additional sources of private capital into this exciting venture with the Mahindra Group. The acceleration of EV development in India will be critical to supporting the country in reaching its emission targets as well as improving air quality in many urban areas. Mahindra will play a central role in the decarbonisation of the automotive industry in India and elsewhere.”