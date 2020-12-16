MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

British foreign Secretary Dominic Raab calls on PM Modi; potential of India-UK partnership in post-Brexit world discussed

In the wake of Brexit, the UK has been looking at ramping up trade cooperation with leading economies like India. There have been apprehensions that its separation from the European Union without a trade deal could severely cripple its financial markets and may have long-term implications for its economy.

PTI
December 16, 2020 / 02:53 PM IST
Source: Twitter/@narendramodi

Source: Twitter/@narendramodi


British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which they discussed the vast potential of the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID and post-Brexit world.

In a tweet after the meeting, Modi said he was looking forward to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations next month.

"Excellent meeting with @DominicRaab, UK Secretary of State of @FCDOGovUK. Discussed the vast potential of the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID, post-BREXIT world," Modi tweeted.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the UK Foreign Secretary called on Prime Minister Modi and the discussions during the meeting covered various facets of the two country's strategic partnership.

Also Read: UK PM Boris Johnson to be chief guest at India's 2021 Republic Day celebrations

Close

Related stories

British Prime Minister Johnson will visit India next month to attend the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest, UK Foreign Secretary Raab had announced on Tuesday after holding talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which the two sides agreed on the key elements of an ambitious 10-year roadmap to further broaden ties, and also boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

In their wide-ranging talks, Jaishankar and Raab had also discussed having an 'Enhanced Trade Partnership' by next year that could be a stepping stone towards a future free trade agreement.

Raab's three-day visit to India from December 14-17 comes at a time the UK is holding complex negotiations with the European Union on reaching a post-Brexit trade deal.

In the wake of Brexit, the UK has been looking at ramping up trade cooperation with leading economies like India. There have been apprehensions that its separation from the European Union without a trade deal could severely cripple its financial markets and may have long-term implications for its economy.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Dominic Raab #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #UK #World News
first published: Dec 16, 2020 02:53 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.