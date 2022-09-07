English
    British cinema chain Cineworld says it has filed for US bankruptcy

    The British cinema chain had said earlier in August 2022 that it was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States amid billions of dollars in debt and more empty seats in front of its screens than expected.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 07, 2022 / 09:59 PM IST
    Cineworld (Source: Reuters)

    Britain's Cineworld, the world's second biggest cinema chain, announced on September 7 that it has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States as it seeks to restructure after facing low audience numbers.

    The group, which operates hundreds of movie theatres in the United States, said in a statement that it filed for Chapter 11 at a bankruptcy court in Texas.

    “The pandemic was an incredibly difficult time for our business, with the enforced closure of cinemas and huge disruption to film schedules that has led us to this point,” CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement.

    The company and its subsidiaries have commitments for an approximate $1.94 billion debtor-in-possession financing facility from existing lenders, which will help ensure Cineworld’s operations continue as usual while it undergoes a reorganization.

    Last month the British company, which owns Regal Cinemas in the U.S. and operates in 10 countries, said its theaters remained “open for business as usual”.

    Cineworld had built up $4.8 billion in net debt, not including lease liabilities. The company, which has about 28,000 employees, previously said that its admissions levels have recently been below expectations. And with a “limited film slate,” it expects the lower levels to continue until November. That would mean an additional crunch to its finances.

    Cineworld anticipates exiting from Chapter 11 during the first quarter of 2023.

    (With inputs from AFP, AP)
    Tags: #bankruptcy #Cineworld
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 09:22 pm
