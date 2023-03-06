 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
British Airways to invest more in India call centre

Mar 06, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST

British Airways said it will make further investments in the call centre, which will also operate from a new office with a modernised telephone system later this year. (Representative image)

British Airways will make more investments in its call centre in India as the airline looks to upgrade customer service from the facility that employs more than 1,400 people.

CallBA, the airline's call centre located in Gurugram, Haryana, provides support to customers from the US and the UK through to South Asia and South West Pacific.

The carrier said it will make further investments in the call centre, which will also operate from a new office with a modernised telephone system later this year.

Financial details were not disclosed.