App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

British Airways flight lands in Edinburgh instead of Dusseldorf by mistake

The flight has now been redirected and landed in Dusseldorf, BA says. German firm WDL Aviation ran the flight for BA as part of a leasing deal, the BBC reported.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A British Airways flight destined for Dusseldorf in Germany landed in the Scottish capital Edinburgh by mistake, after the flight paperwork was submitted incorrectly, a media report said on Monday. The passengers only realised the error when the plane landed and the "welcome to Edinburgh" announcement was made.

The flight has now been redirected and landed in Dusseldorf, BA says. German firm WDL Aviation ran the flight for BA as part of a leasing deal, the BBC reported.

BA said it was working with WDL to find out why it filed the wrong flight plan.

"We have apologised to customers for this interruption to their journey and will be contacting them all individually," BA said in a statement.

related news

The airline declined to say how many passengers were affected by the mistake.

BA say the pilot wasn't lost at any point, but because the paperwork said Edinburgh, air traffic control allowed the flight to take that route.

The plane took off from London City Airport.

Sophie Cooke, a 24-year-old management consultant, who travels from London To Dusseldorf each week for work, said when the pilot first made the announcement that the plane was about to land in Edinburgh everyone assumed it was a joke. She asked the cabin crew if they were joking.

The pilot then asked passengers to raise their hands if they wanted to go to Dusseldorf.

Everyone raised their hands.

"The pilot said he had no idea how it had happened. He said it had never happened before and that the crew was trying to work out what we could do."

Sophie said the plane sat on the tarmac at Edinburgh for two-and-a-half hours, before flying onto Dusseldorf.

"It became very frustrating. The toilets were blocked and they ran out of snacks. It was also really stuffy," she said.

Passengers complained about the error on Twitter, with one person called Son Tran saying it felt "like an honest mistake".

BA responded saying it did not "currently have any information" as to why the flight had gone to the wrong place.

The airline said its customer service team in Dusseldorf had met all the passengers on arrival and would follow up with them "in due course".
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 07:14 pm

tags #British Airways #Business #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

BJP Writes to EC Over ‘Police Interference’ After Abhishek Banerje ...

SC Collegium Recommends 16 Lawyers as Kerala, Karnataka and Bombay HC ...

Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Responding to 'How are You' in Six Languages is ...

Pakistani Man Living in India for 50 Years to Get Citizenship: MHA Tel ...

Apple Special Event 2019 Live: Video Streaming Service And Gaming Plat ...

IPL 2019 | Pant Will Win Many More Games for DC: Ponting

ED Leaking Probe details to Media to Embarrass Me, Robert Vadra Tells ...

Sumalatha Ambareesh Says Kumaraswamy Tapped Phone, Stationed IB Offici ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

Arun Jaitley calls Congress minimum income scheme 'bluff announcement' ...

General Elections 2019: India markets election tourism: forget the Taj ...

Wall Street opens lower as global growth fears persist

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Jet Airways shares jump 18% after Naresh Goyal, wife Anita Goyal step ...

Oil prices hit by worries of sharp economic slowdown

Apple Special Event LIVE: Premium entertainment, news and gaming servi ...

In Manipur, repealing AFSPA takes a backseat as political leaders shif ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

Trumps hail Mueller report ruling out criminal collusion between presi ...

Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict ca ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't ho ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

IPL Live Score, RR vs KXIP in Jaipur: Mayank Agarwal departs for 22

Katrina Kaif confirmed to play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar i ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Sara Ali Khan's attempt at embarrassing Kartik Aaryan is a success

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s film shows moderate gro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.