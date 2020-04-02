App
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 07:09 PM IST | Source: Reuters

British Airways could suspend 36,000 employees: Report

The airline has reached a broad deal with Unite union that will include suspension of jobs of 80 percent of BA's cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and those working at head office, the news agency reported, adding that no staff were expected to be made redundant.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

IAG-owned British Airways is expected to announce a suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC News reported on Wednesday.

The airline has reached a broad deal with Unite union that will include suspension of jobs of 80 percent of BA's cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and those working at head office, the news agency reported, adding that no staff were expected to be made redundant.

Talks with the union are still ongoing, British Airways said in a brief statement to Reuters.

British Airways had said on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending flights from Gatwick Airport, Britain's second-busiest airport, as the aviation sector reels under the coronavirus crisis.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 06:58 pm

tags #British Airways #Business #World News

