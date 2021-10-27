Britian pledges 1.7 billion pounds for a large-scale, nuclear power plant

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Image: Reuters)

Britain has pledged 1.7 billion pounds to get a large-scale nuclear power plant started, a Reuters report said.

The report was quoting from the country's budget documents.

The British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced his latest budget on Wednesday.

Last December, UK’s PM Boris Johnson had pledged to support at least one large-scale nuclear project by 2025.

Around 21% of Britain’s electricity is generated by 15 of its nuclear reactors. Nuclear power will play an important role in the country’s ambition to phase out natural gas by 2035. It will be a huge task given that close to 40% of UK's electricity is generated using the fossil fuel.

The country has even introduced a new financing model for its nuclear plants, called the Regulated Asset Base. Under this, to inspire confidence among private investors, consumers will be asked to contribute towards the construction of the plants.

With the global shift towards clean energy, other countries have been building their nuclear-energy capabilities too. Earlier this month, Bangladesh said that it will work on a second nuclear power plant after its first one in Rooppur is completed. Work on the first plant started in 2017, and the first reactor is expected to start producing power by 2023 and the second a year later.

Indonesia, which plans to shift entirely to green energy by 2060, also has a nuclear plant in its plans. The country plans to start nuclear-energy production by 2045.