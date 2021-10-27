MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Britian pledges 1.7 billion pounds for a large-scale, nuclear power plant

Last December, UK’s PM Boris Johnson had pledged to support at least one large-scale nuclear project by 2025.

October 27, 2021 / 11:22 PM IST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Image: Reuters)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Image: Reuters)

Britain has pledged 1.7 billion pounds to get a large-scale nuclear power plant started, a Reuters report said.

The report was quoting from the country's budget documents. 

The British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced his latest budget on Wednesday.

Last December, UK’s PM Boris Johnson had pledged to support at least one large-scale nuclear project by 2025. 

Around 21% of Britain’s electricity is generated by 15 of its nuclear reactors. Nuclear power will play an important role in the country’s ambition to phase out natural gas by 2035. It will be a huge task given that close to 40% of UK's electricity is generated using the fossil fuel.

Close

Related stories

The country has even introduced a new financing model for its nuclear plants, called the Regulated Asset Base. Under this, to inspire confidence among private investors, consumers will be asked to contribute towards the construction of the plants.

With the global shift towards clean energy, other countries have been building their nuclear-energy capabilities too. Earlier this month, Bangladesh said that it will work on a second nuclear power plant after its first one in Rooppur is completed. Work on the first plant started in 2017, and the first reactor is expected to start producing power by 2023 and the second a year later.

Indonesia, which plans to shift entirely to green energy by 2060, also has a nuclear plant in its plans. The country plans to start nuclear-energy production by 2045.
Tags: #clean energy #energy #nuclear power
first published: Oct 27, 2021 11:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.