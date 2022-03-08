English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Britannia to increase women workforce in Assam plant to 65%

    The company currently employs 1,367 people through permanent and contract modes, of which 60 per cent are women, Britannia Industries Regional Manufacturing Head (East) Kishor Vinayak Kulkarni said at the plant, located at Rampur in Kamrup district of Assam.

    PTI
    March 08, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    On account of International Women’s Day, FMCG major Britannia Industries on Tuesday announced that it is planning to increase the women workforce at its largest northeastern plant near Guwahati to 65 per cent this year.

    The company currently employs 1,367 people through permanent and contract modes, of which 60 per cent are women, Britannia Industries Regional Manufacturing Head (East) Kishor Vinayak Kulkarni said at the plant, located at Rampur in Kamrup district of Assam.

    "Women are an important constituent of our society as well as our company. We are steadily increasing the number of women employees at our manufacturing facility over the years. We are looking forward to closing the 2022 calendar year with 65 per cent women in our workforce,” he told PTI.

    Kulkarni, however, did not share any figure regarding the total number of employees the company is likely to have by the end of this year.

    "The exact number of employees that we are going to hire during the year is difficult to say at this moment. As the production demand grows, the overall workforce capacity is set to grow. We are clear that the women employees will be 65 per cent of the total workforce,” he added.

    Close

    Related stories

    The plant has an installed daily production capacity of 260 tonnes and the present capacity utilisation stands at 210-240 tonnes, Kulkarni said.

    The facility manufactures six different products, including the company’s flagship brands Good Day, Marie Gold and Nutrichoice, he added.

    "Britannia reviews the progress of its diversity programme every month and measures progress against targets across metrics such as recruitment, engagement, promotion and attrition."

    "Women in leadership roles have played an important role in facilitating a more inclusive environment, especially in manufacturing operations,” Kulkarni said.

    The Wadia Group inaugurated the plant at Rampur near Guwahati in July 2018.

    It had invested Rs 170 crore to set up Britannia’s largest greenfield manufacturing facility of that time.
    PTI
    Tags: #2022 International Women's Day #2022 women's day #Assam #Britannia #Business #FMCG
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 12:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.