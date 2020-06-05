Britannia Industries resumes 100% production: Report

Britannia Industries has resumed 100 percent production at all factories, except those in the red zones, that had been shut for over two months due to the lockdown.

"Vocal for local is positive for us since we fit the definition, but we also have international imagery which we want to keep so we won’t go out of the way to promote it," Britannia's Managing Director Varun Berry told The Economic Times.

The company manufactures biscuits, cheese, cakes and bread. Its popular biscuit brands include Tiger Biscuits and Good Day.

The company reported a 26 percent rise in net profit and a 2 percent increase in revenue for the March quarter.

Many consumer goods majors had struggled during the initial days of the lockdown, facing supply chain issues due to delayed movement of trucks and shortage of staff.

"We focused on brands which gave us the better output. In retrospect, it was absolutely the right thing to do as we were able to put more products in the market," Berry told the publication.

Britannia said it will not give pink slips to staff, adding that increments and bonuses will be given based on the previous year's performance.

Berry said the trend of foods and beverages that boost immunity is "a bit fadish".

