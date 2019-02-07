App
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Britannia Industries Q3 up 14% at Rs 300 crore

PTI @moneycontrolcom
FMCG major Britannia Industries on Thursday reported 13.81 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 300.07 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, driven by sales growth and cost efficiency.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 263.65 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing.

Its total income from operations during the period under review was at Rs 2,902.44 crore, up 11.48 per cent compared to Rs 2,603.42 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Commenting on the results, Britannia Industries MD Varun Berry said: "The building blocks of the business continued to be expanding distribution reach in urban & rural markets, increasing presence and share in weak territories, accelerating innovation journey and doubling down on cost through our Cost efficiency programs".

Total expenses stood at Rs 2,436.04 crore as against Rs 2,204.54 crore, up 10.5 per cent.

Shares of Britannia Industries Thursday settled at Rs 3,212.80 on the BSE, up 0.94 per cent from previous close.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 08:34 pm

tags #Britannia Industries #Business #Market news #Results

