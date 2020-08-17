172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|britannia-declares-interim-dividend-of-rs-83-per-share-5718571.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 04:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

The record date for determining the entitlement of shareholders for the purpose of payment of interim dividend has been fixed as August 27, 2020.

FMCG major Britannia on Monday said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 83 per share for the current fiscal and approved issue of bonus debentures.

"The board of directors of the company at their meeting held today, 17 August 2020, have: declared interim dividend of Rs 83 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year 2020-21," Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The record date for determining the entitlement of shareholders for the purpose of payment of interim dividend has been fixed as August 27, 2020.

Britannia said its board has also accorded its approval for the issue of unsecured, non-convertible, redeemable, fully paid-up debentures, along with an appropriate cash component, as may be decided, aggregating to Rs 41.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each, subject to the applicable tax laws at the relevant time, by way of bonus to the members of the company...under a scheme of arrangement.

In a separate filing, Britannia said the board of directors of the company have approved enhancement of limit for issuance of commercial paper from Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,279 crore.

Shares of Britannia were trading 1.69 percent higher at Rs 3,865.90 apiece on the BSE.
