Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Brinton Pharma gets DCGI nod to market Favipiravir for treatment of COVID-19 patients

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

Brinton Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to market antiviral drug Favipiravir under the brand name 'Faviton' for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

To be available in 200 mg tablets, the drug will be sold at a maximum retail price of Rs 59 per tablet, Brinton Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Emerging favourable global clinical evidence suggests, Favipiravir is an effective treatment option in the management of mild-to-moderate COVID-19, it added.

In India, Favipiravir was first approved by the regulatory authorities in June 2020 under emergency use authorisation to treat COVID-19 patients, Brinton Pharmaceuticals said.

"Our strategic intent will be to improve the access through our strong distribution network that will help make Faviton available across all COVID treatment centres and our MRP is Rs 59 per tablet," Brinton Pharma CMD Rahul Kumar Darda said.

The company will be marketing this drug in India and will also export it, the statement said.

Faviton is a generic version of Avigan of Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Corporation.

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:41 pm

