Bring B2B customers to ‘life’ with personas, it’s good for business

M Muneer & Dan Adams
Feb 04, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST

Buyer and user personas are research-based profiles that can offer key insights into developing new products. It is the ability to unearth unique insights that separate profitable businesses from the rest

Representative Image

Three out of four new products fail in the business-to-business (B2B) market. There sure has to be a better way to develop new products. We outline a model that may look trivial but is very effective and powerful.

When companies attempt to design new products, the difficulty is to get the marketing and development teams to agree. Poor decisions result in sub-optimal products that are either too expensive for the customers or useless in terms of value addition. Poor products destroy resources, brands, companies and careers. The use of personas is a new way to keep customers in mind throughout the development process.

A persona is a hypothetical archetype of a real person. They are defined by their “job to be done” (JTBD); essentially, we define them by their objectives. The persona will represent the individuals within a market who seek to accomplish the same job. They seek to accomplish the same task, solve the same problem, or achieve the same goal but rather than labelling them as “soccer moms”, “metrosexual” or some such, we assign them an identity. This makes them seem real to the team so that they can empathise with them.

As an example, rather than solving a problem for the oil drilling industry, we are solving a problem for Gautam. He is a fracking technician from Jamnagar. He spends 70 percent of his time on the road, travelling to remote corners–trying to coax stingy oil reserves out of their prehistoric hutches. He lives and breathes within our imagination—living the pain and frustration that actual customers experience.