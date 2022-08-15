English
    Brightcom Group reports 163% jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 277 crore

    The Brightcom Group said it has added six new advertising agencies, 14 new director advertisers, and 12 new newspaper relationships for its local news platform ‘Blocal’ exchange which in turn led to better eCPMs.

    August 15, 2022 / 05:03 PM IST
    Digital marketing solutions provider Brightcom Group (BCG) on August 15 reported growth of 162.66% in post-tax profit at Rs 277.24 crore and a growth of 126.38% in consolidated revenues at Rs 1,480.61 crore during June 2022 quarter.

    During the same quarter a year ago, the company had reported a post-tax profit of Rs 105.54 crore on consolidated revenues of Rs 654.04 crore.

    In a communique to stock exchanges on August 15, BCG said it has achieved operating free cash flow of around Rs 492 crore in the last couple of quarters.

    The company said its return on equity (RoE) on an annualized basis has reached nearly 20% and that this RoE is unleveraged because the group has zero debt on a standalone and consolidated basis.

    The company said it has added six new advertising agencies, 14 new director advertisers, and 12 new newspaper relationships for its local news platform ‘Blocal’ exchange which in turn led to better eCPMs (effective cost per thousand impressions).

    Further, the company said Blocal exchange and Brightcom video player, the two new product technology introductions, have started contributing significantly to the overall business growth.

    On the inorganic growth strategy, the company said it was working out the most effective structure to enable faster and RoE-focused growth. It was also focused on being highly capital efficient and calibrating inorganic growth strategy to get the most bang for its buck.

    “Appropriate announcements shall be made when inorganic transactions are consummated,” said the company.

    Referring to the forensic audit by the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India, the company said it has submitted further accounting information towards the forensic audit and was awaiting a fair report from the regulator.
    CR Sukumar is a senior journalist based in Hyderabad.
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 05:03 pm
