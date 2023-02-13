English
    Brigade Enterprises sells properties worth Rs 2,618.5 crore in April-December of FY'23

    Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises is one of the leading real estate firms in the country with a strong presence in South India.

    Realty firm Brigade Enterprises has sold housing and commercial properties worth Rs 2,618.5 crore during the first three quarters of 2022-23 fiscal, up 31 per cent from the year-ago period, on better demand and higher price realisation.

    In its investor presentation, the company highlighted that it has "achieved sales value of Rs 26,185 million (Rs 2,618.5 crore) during 9 months of FY23, a growth of 31 per cent over 9 month of FY22".

    Its sales bookings stood at Rs 1,994.8 crore in the year-ago period.