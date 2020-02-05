App
Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Brigade Enterprises Q3 net profit up marginally at Rs 49.33 cr; income falls

Its net profit had stood at Rs 48.88 crore in the year-ago period, the Bengaluru-based company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Wednesday reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 49.33 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Its net profit had stood at Rs 48.88 crore in the year-ago period, the Bengaluru-based company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income declined to Rs 568.63 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, from Rs 697.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 09:55 pm

