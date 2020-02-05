Brigade Enterprises Q3 net profit up marginally at Rs 49.33 cr; income falls

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Wednesday reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 49.33 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Its net profit had stood at Rs 48.88 crore in the year-ago period, the Bengaluru-based company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income declined to Rs 568.63 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, from Rs 697.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.