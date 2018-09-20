App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 05:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

BRICS bank approves $525-million loan for infra projects in Madhya Pradesh

The Board of Directors of the NDB on Wednesday approved a $350-million loan for the Major District Roads Project II of Madhya Pradesh and $175 million for building and upgrading 350 bridges.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The New Development Bank (NDB) of the BRICS countries has approved a $525-million loan to Madhya Pradesh for infrastructure projects, it said on Thursday.

The Board of Directors of the NDB on Wednesday approved a $350-million loan for the Major District Roads Project II of Madhya Pradesh and $175 million for building and upgrading 350 bridges.

The loan will be used by the Indian government for on-lending to the Madhya Pradesh government for rehabilitating major district roads with a total length of about 2,000 km to improve the connectivity of the rural interior with the national and state highway networks, a press release issued by the Shanghai-based bank said.

The project will improve the road conditions and enhance the transport capacity, which will lead to a less travel time, reduced vehicle-operating cost, reduced emissions and improved road safety, it added.

related news

The positive impacts of the project also include promoting an inclusive development of the rural communities in Madhya Pradesh and stimulating regional economic development through improved connectivity, enhanced accessibility and increased job opportunities, the release said.

The NDB will also provide a $175-million loan to the Madhya Pradesh Bridges Project, under which 350 bridges will be built or upgraded.

The NDB board also approved a non-sovereign loan of $300 million to SIBUR Holding of Russia for environmentally-sustainable infrastructure development related to the Zap SibNefteKhim project.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 05:30 pm

tags #Brics #Business #India #NDB

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.