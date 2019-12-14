App
Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 08:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Brickwork Ratings lowers outlook for Future Retail's proposed NCDs to negative

The rating agency has also reaffirmed rating for the company's proposed commercial paper (CP) at BWR A1+.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Future Retail on December 13 said Brickwork Ratings India has reaffirmed rating for the company's proposed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issue with a change in outlook to negative from stable.

In a filing with the BSE, Future Retail informed: "(the company) received intimation dated December 12, from Brickwork Ratings, wherein rating for the CP (proposed) has been reaffirmed as BWR A1+ and for NCDs (proposed) has been reaffirmed at BWR AA with a change in outlook from stable to negative."

Future Retail has a network of 1,550 stores in 432 cities across its brands, including Big Bazaar, Easyday, WHSmith, fbb and ezone, in 16.40 million sq ft area, as on September 30.

First Published on Dec 14, 2019 08:12 am

tags #Brickwork Ratings #Business #Companies #Future Retail #India

