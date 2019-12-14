Brickwork Ratings lowers outlook for Future Retail's proposed NCDs to negative

Future Retail on December 13 said Brickwork Ratings India has reaffirmed rating for the company's proposed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issue with a change in outlook to negative from stable.

The rating agency has also reaffirmed rating for the company's proposed commercial paper (CP) at BWR A1+.

In a filing with the BSE, Future Retail informed: "(the company) received intimation dated December 12, from Brickwork Ratings, wherein rating for the CP (proposed) has been reaffirmed as BWR A1+ and for NCDs (proposed) has been reaffirmed at BWR AA with a change in outlook from stable to negative."