Brent oil price broadly steady at $80/bbl amid rising U.S. stockpiles

Reuters
Jan 11, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST

Moving in and out of negative territory, Brent crude futures were up 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $80.53 a barrel by 1212 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $75.37 a barrel.

Oil prices were broadly steady on Wednesday as market participants were pulled in different directions by an unexpected build in U.S. crude and fuel inventories, global economic uncertainty and China reopening its economy.

Both contracts rose on Monday and Tuesday, rebounding from a sharp sell-off in the first week of 2023.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles jumped by 14.9 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 6, sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute (API). At the same time, distillate stocks rose by about 1.1 million barrels.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected crude stocks to fall. Traders will be looking out for inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration typically due 1530 GMT. [EIA/S]

The oil market has been pulled lower by worries that sharply higher interest rate hikes to tame inflation would trigger a recession and curtail fuel demand. U.S. inflation data is due on Thursday.