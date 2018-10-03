App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Brent at $90/barrel looks like a possibility, says TD Securities

Bart Melek, director and head of global commodity strategy at TD Securities, spoke about the trends in the oil markets and shared his outlook

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

CNBC-TV18

Oil prices were firm on Wednesday on expectations of tighter markets once US sanctions target Iran's petroleum industry from next month.

Bart Melek, director and head of global commodity strategy at TD Securities, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the trends in the oil markets and shared his outlook.

“We are likely to be range bound right now. I think there is a definite risk of crude oil moving higher. It is very possible that we will see levels that haven’t been around since before the decline in 2014. $90 per barrel is very much within the realm of possibility,” he said.

“Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) does have significant capacity for the time being but much will depend on how much crude source out of Iran is taken out of the supply chain,” he added.

Speaking about how low can Brent prices go, Melek said, “Our forecast indicates that WTI will most likely be above $72 per barrel for the time being and for Brent we are certainly going to be higher in our estimates and we are looking at a range of $84-82 per barrel.”

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 02:41 pm

tags #Business #Crude oil #fuel #oil #Oil prices #world

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.