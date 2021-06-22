MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:'COLLECTIVE FORCE: India Inc. unites to tackle the second wave of COVID-19' on June 23, 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Brazilian senator says social media firms may be probed over pandemic role

Last week, the vice president of the Senate commission, Randolfe Rodrigues, requested that representatives of Google, Facebook and Twitter testify before the investigative panel, known as a CPI. The requests have yet to be approved by other lawmakers on the body.

Reuters
June 22, 2021 / 08:31 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

The head of a Brazilian Senate commission probing the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic said on Tuesday the body might investigate social media companies, raising questions about the responsibilities firms have for misinformation posted on their platforms.

Last week, the vice president of the Senate commission, Randolfe Rodrigues, requested that representatives of Google, Facebook and Twitter testify before the investigative panel, known as a CPI. The requests have yet to be approved by other lawmakers on the body.

IT Ministry may issue FAQs on new social media rules in 1-2 weeks

On Tuesday, CPI head Senator Omar Aziz said that while the representatives would testify as witnesses regarding alleged crimes perpetrated via the Internet, the companies could eventually come under investigation themselves.

"To prescribe medication via YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, that's a crime," Aziz said during Senate proceedings.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

"They're being called as witnesses, but, yes, they could be investigated if the commission so decides. So, it would be good for them to come here and explain properly what kind of platforms allow – for an illness so difficult and painful for Brazil – that they still allow their platforms to propagate medication that has no scientific basis."

Representatives for Twitter Inc, Instagram owner Facebook Inc and YouTube owner Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Brazil has been one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, with more than 500,000 deaths, second only to the United States.

President Jair Bolsonaro has pushed treatments with little scientific grounding such as hydroxychloroquine and invermectin, sometimes as an alternative to proven methods like social distancing and vaccines.

Millions of Brazilians have turned to social media in search of unproven and sometimes eccentric ways to prevent and treat COVID-19.

The CPI does not have the power to hold anyone criminally liable, but it can pass its findings on to law enforcement.
Reuters
TAGS: #Brazil #Covid-19 pandemic #Facebook #Google #Randolfe Rodrigues #Senate commission #social media firms #Twitter
first published: Jun 22, 2021 08:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.