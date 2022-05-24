English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Brazil government fires Petrobras CEO after a month on the job

    Paes de Andrade will replace outgoing CEO Jose Mauro Coelho, picked to lead Brazil's leading oil company in early April, becoming its fourth chief executive in the past two years.

    Reuters
    May 24, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

    Senior Brazilian economy ministry official Caio Mario Paes de Andrade will be the next chief executive of state-run oil company Petrobras, the government said on Monday, replacing a predecessor who served less than two months in the job.

    Paes de Andrade will replace outgoing CEO Jose Mauro Coelho, picked to lead Brazil's leading oil company in early April, becoming its fourth chief executive in the past two years.


    The U.S.-educated Paes de Andrade previously advised Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on digital governance, and he had been in the running for the chief executive role in early April, when Coelho was picked.

    The mines and energy ministry said in a statement announcing the leadership shakeup late on Monday that Brazil is facing extreme volatility in the oil and gas market, in addition to other geopolitical challenges.


    It did not specify the reason for Coelho's ouster or when the new chief will formally take over.

    The company will first need to elect Paes de Andrade to its board as under the company's rules only board members can be appointed CEO.


    The change at the top of Petrobras comes just two weeks after President Jair Bolsonaro replaced his mines and energy minister, tapping another high-ranking economy ministry official for that job.

    With fuel prices surging ahead of presidential elections in October fueling double-digit inflation, Bolsonaro has railed against Petrobras' billion-dollar profits.

    Close

    Related stories

    But so far his moves to replace Petrobas officials have had little impact on the company's gasoline and diesel pricing policies.

    Brazil's truckers, who paralyzed the country with a strike under Bolsonaro's predecessor Michel Temer, are a key support group for the far-right leader.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #gas market #Jose Mauro Coelho #Oil prices #Petrobras
    first published: May 24, 2022 09:21 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.