    BRAP Report: Finance minister to release assessment report of states, UTs today

    The BRAP report includes 301 reform points that cover 15 business regulatory areas such as access to Information, single window system, labour, environment, sectoral reforms and other such reforms.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 30, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
    (File image of FM Nirmala Sitharaman)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will release the assessment report of the States and Union Territories under Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), 2020 on June 30. The report will be presented today in the presence of commerce minister Piyush Goyal.

    The BRAP report includes 301 reform points that cover 15 business regulatory areas such as access to Information, single window system, labour, environment, sectoral reforms and other reforms spanning across the lifecycle of a typical business, as per the commerce ministry's statement.

    Also Read: Exclusive | Centre works on new ease of doing business reforms

    Sectoral reforms have been introduced for the first time in BRAP 2020 wherein 72 reforms were identified across nine sectors including trade licence, healthcare, legal metrology, cinema halls, hospitality, fire NOC, telecom, movie shooting and tourism.

    Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has been releasing such reports since 2014 for steering business reforms to create an investor-friendly ecosystem across the country. Four editions of the assessment have been released so far, and the latest edition was for the 2020 assessment.

    The DPIIT has undertaken a feedback-based exercise wherein feedback was taken from businesses on the quality of implementation of the reforms carried out by the States and the UTs.

    The DPIIT is the institutional anchor for the Ease of Doing Business program. It has brought in a cohesive approach by breaking the silos and working in collaboration with States and Union UTs to improve their business regulatory environment.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BRAP #Business Reforms Action Plan #Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal #DPIIT #finance minister Nirmala Sithamraman
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 09:03 am
