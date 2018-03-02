Brands in India to be included in review for consumer health biz: Pfizer

Drug firm Pfizer today said Gelusil, Becosules and Corex brands in India will be included in the global strategic review of the consumer healthcare business of Pfizer Inc, in addition to Anacin and Anne French. Pfizer Inc had announced on October 10, 2017 that it is reviewing strategic alternatives for its consumer healthcare business, Pfizer Ltd said in a statement.

The review will consider a range of options, including a full or partial separation of the consumer healthcare business from Pfizer through a spin-off, sale or other transaction, and Pfizer may ultimately determine to retain the business, it added.

As part of this global review, certain products from across the Pfizer enterprise have also been identified as being good fits with the suite of products within Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, it said. "Consequently, in India, the brands Gelusil, Becosules and Corex will be included in the global strategic review of the consumer healthcare business, in addition to consumer healthcare brands Anacin and Anne French," it added.

Regardless of the outcomes of this review, Pfizer India will continue to focus on and build upon its core prescription portfolio through current and future investments, the company said. "The company will build on a strategy of strengthening and enhancing its presence in core therapy areas including Sterile Injectables, anti-infectives, vaccines, women's health, metabolic disease and cardiovascular risk, pain management, and oncology," it added.

"Over time, Pfizer will look to bringing several additional global Pfizer brands to India and globalise the India portfolio," it said. Until the outcome of this review of strategic alternatives is determined, Gelusil, Becosules and Corex will continue to be manufactured and marketed by Pfizer as they are today, it added.

Shares of Pfizer were trading at Rs 2,284.75 per scrip on BSE, up 0.74 percent from the previous close.