Brands battle on Twitter to cash in on Zomato's viral Radhika Apte tweet

Radhika Apte is arguably one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry right now. And given the number of projects she is taking up, she seems to be everywhere — be it drama, thriller or horror.

Zomato, aptly, tried to cash into the fact and created an image which compared the ubiquitous Radhika with paneer which appears with the same frequency in vegetarian dishes.



And you thought only Radhika is versatile pic.twitter.com/nqfHikbeeU

— Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) August 29, 2018

The creative posted on Wednesday with a caption, ‘And you thought only Radhika is versatile’ got traction on Twitter and prompted some weirdly funny replies.

Netflix which has released a number of TV shows and movies starring Apte recently was the first to reply with its modified version of the creative.

KFC also jumped in with its two ‘buckets’.

Max Television, which is 'popular' for playing Sooryavansham every opportunity it gets, at this time, took a dig at itself.

Groceries delivery app Grofers and candy Pulse also joined the bandwagon with their own version of the creative.