Brandconnect | Amazon plans to give a boost to artisans and SMEs through #AmazonFestiveYatra

The e-commerce giant has planned to roll out the festive sale, the Great Indian Festival, from September 29 to October 6
With just a month to go before the country indulges in festivities, Amazon has announced its plan to go big this season by flagging off their first ever Festive Yatra through a road show in Delhi.
The e-commerce giant has planned to roll out the festive sale, the Great Indian Festival, from September 29 to October 6. Though the sale will go live on September 29 midnight, Prime members will get exclusive deals from 12 noon onwards, a day in advance.
Amazon’s brand new initiative #AmazonFestiveYatra is a unique "house-on-wheels", bringing the best of India together in one place.
Three trucks have been customised to create unique houses, which will travel more than 6000 kilometres across 13 cities. Starting from New Delhi, #AmazonFestiveYatra will move to Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad before ending the trip in Bengaluru. It will also travel to Agra, Chennai, Indore, Kolkata, Kochi, Mathura, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam.
The idea is to let people walk up on the trucks and see for themselves the variety of products available on Amazon. It’s not just big brands that will get featured but also artisans, tribal craftsmen, SMEs and MSMEs who would be highlighted through this drive.
This is in continuation with the trend last year where Amazon had decorated a house in South Delhi during festive season. To ensure more people can be included this time, #AmazonFestiveYatra has been conceptualised.
Right from Bamboo décor from Assam, Tanjore paintings from Tamil Nadu, traditional weaves like Khadi, Ikkat, Pochampalli, Phulkari, Madhubani prints to blue pottery art from Rajasthan.
At the moment, there are 500,000 diverse businesses, including brands, SMBs, artisans, weavers, tech startups, etc. from across India which have chosen Amazon.in as their marketplace of choice to celebrate this festive season."The Great Indian Festival is the most awaited shopping festival for Indian customers. With a vast selection of deals and launches, instant bank discounts, programs such as Amazon Pay EMI, No-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj Finserv Cards, fast delivery & installation of appliances, exchange of mobile phones and large appliances, exciting cashback and lots more, customers can look forward to our greatest celebration ever," Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Category Management, Amazon India told media.