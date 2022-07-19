Brand-support platform AnyMind Group raises $29.4 million in Series D funding

AnyMind Group, a platform supporting brands in e-commerce, marketing and logistics, on July 19 raised $29.4 million in its Series D funding round. The company raised the funds from new investors including JIC Venture Growth Investments, Japan Post Investment Corporation, Nomura SPARX Investment, and PROTO Ventures Inc.

AnyMind’s existing investor Mitsubishi UFJ Capital also participated in the current round of funding, said the company in a statement. The company also said it secured a $7.2 million credit facility from a Japan-based corporate banking unit, Mizuho Bank, for future use, without disclosing further details on the agreement.

AnyMinds said it will use the funds to strengthen the company’s move in the commerce enablement space and fund future acquisitions.

Founded in 2016 by Kosuke Sogo and Otohiko Kozutsumi, AnyMinds offers tools to businesses, publishers, and influencers like cloud manufacturing, marketing, logistics, creator monetisation, and so on.

Sogo, who is also the chief executive officer (CEO) of AnyMind Group said the company has been able to achieve solid growth as a business despite COVID-19 and geopolitical situations impacting the world over the last few years.

"We are seeing economies across Asia, including our operating markets of ASEAN and India, rapidly regaining the growth momentum. We will continue to grow our business at a pace that matches our ambitions, look towards expanding our capabilities through M&A, and strengthen our investment and profit structure for growth," he added.

AnyMind Group said it has acquired seven companies from various parts of the region including Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and India, till now.

AnyMind started operations in Singapore and later expanded into Southeast Asia, East Asia, India and the Middle East. In 2019, the company shifted its headquarters to Tokyo. It plans to use the fresh funds for future acquisitions both in Japan and internationally.

The earlier round of funding was issued for the acquisition of cross-border marketing company ENGAWA in January 2021, said the company in the statement.

In addition, funds from this round will be used to enhance existing platforms and strengthen market share across the company’s operating regions. Earlier in March this year, the company launched AnyChat, a conversational commerce platform, and in April, the company launched e-commerce management platform AnyX.

“We will continue to expand our innovations that form the infrastructure for the next generation of commerce. Over the years we have developed platforms across the end-to-end spectrum of commerce that can be used individually, and can now also be used as part of an integrated suite of tools to deliver more effective and efficient commerce for businesses,” added Sogo.

The company has received a total funding of approximately $91.7 million until now. AnyMind also said in 2021, the Group saw revenues of $174 million with a compound annual growth rate of 62 percent.

At present, AnyMind Group said it has operations out of 17 offices across 13 markets, with over 1,000 staff.