BPO industry feeling the pinch of rise in wages

The dramatic increase in minimum wages for private staff in Karnataka is affecting margins of business process outsourcing (BPO) firms in the state. Though industry experts say that the wage increase is warranted, they feel that the government should have implemented it in a phased manner.

The Karnataka government in 2016 increased the minimum wages for workers in private companies from the range of Rs 8,000-9,000 to Rs 15,000-16,000. This is close to 90 percent increase in monthly wages for private firms in the state.

Many companies had challenged the government's move in the Karnataka High Court, which upheld the government's decision to rise minimum wages in April 2019.

Sandip Sen, Global CEO, Aegis, a BPO firm, said in a report that manpower cost in BPO industry accounts for about close to 65 percent. Increase in wages would mean significant increase in total costs, affecting the overall business.

Partha DeSarkar, Global CEO, Hinduja Global Solutions, a business process management firm, said the company's large chunk of the domestic workforce in Karnataka came under this bracket and the company had to make provision for the increase in wages.

"The minimum wages went up by about 90 percent from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.9 lakh in Karnataka for the segment of employees who are hired in BPM domestic business," he said.

According to industry players, the government intervention in increasing wages is unwarranted given that the industry has been seeing wage increase consistently.

Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder, Teamlease, an IT staffing firm, explained that minimum wages in Karnataka has been increasing every six months for the last few years with the advent of e-commerce players even without the government intervention.

The government should have taken into account what is happening in the industry before drastically increase minimum wages, she added.

According to her, the intervention will only make companies cautious before recruiting and might even result in increase of informal labour market. "So in the end, this will benefit people who are already in the job market. Others who are yet to enter the job market will be affected," she added.

Sen in the report added that this might make domestic BPO companies ramp down their workforce in the coming years, impacting 25,000 jobs.

However, Raju Bhatnagar, former general secretary of Bengaluru Chamber of Industry and Commerce, and partner ITI Consultants, disagrees. "Rate of growth of minimum wages in Bengaluru has been slow and the government’s intention to correct the wages is for the good. Companies need to be fair in this regard. But it could have been done in a phased manner given that the increase is drastic, almost to the tune of 90 percent,” he said.

Impact on jobs

But he agrees with Chakraborty and Sen that it might impact jobs. Bhatnagar pointed out that companies might not shut operations and move to a neighbouring States where minimum wages are less, given the talent pool available in the city.

According to reports, BPO market in India is over $28 billion and domestic BPO accounts for about $4 billion. Bengaluru being the IT hub accounts for significant of the BPO pie.

"But yes, this might make companies cautious compared to before and may slow down on recruitment," he added.