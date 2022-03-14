English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    BPCL's amalgamation of subsidiaries to improve synergies: Fitch Ratings

    "All three of BPCL’s refineries will be under one entity after the amalgamation, which we expect will improve efficiency in terms of crude procurement, inventory management and hedging mechanisms,” Fitch said in a statement.

    PTI
    March 14, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST
    BPCL

    BPCL

    Privatisation-bound BPCL’s plan to amalgamate its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Bharat Oman Refineries and Bharat Gas Resources, into the company will result in greater synergies, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

    Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd (BORL) owns and operates a 7.8 million tonne a year refinery at Binar in Madhya Pradesh.

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) operates oil refineries at Mumbai, and Kochi in Kerala.

    "All three of BPCL’s refineries will be under one entity after the amalgamation, which we expect will improve efficiency in terms of crude procurement, inventory management and hedging mechanisms,” Fitch said in a statement.

    Bharat Gas Resources Ltd (BGRL), formed in June 2018, holds BPCL’s interests in the areas where it intends to build city-gas distribution (CGD) networks.

    Close

    Related stories

    BGRL has interests in 13 areas at various stages of development, some of which would start contributing to earnings over the next four-to-five years.

    "We believe that after the amalgamation, BPCL will be able to optimise its business plan for retailing compressed natural gas at its CGD networks further in light of its 24 per cent share of the number of Indian fuel retail outlets and the potential to transform them into holistic energy stations catering to multiple types of fuel needs,” it said.

    Fitch said its assessment of BPCL’s standalone credit profile fully consolidates BORL and BGRL, with credit metrics that have adequate headroom under the negative sensitivities.

    The amalgamation will have no rating impact, it said.

    "BPCL’s rating is equalised with that of its largest shareholder, the Indian sovereign (BBB-/negative), based on Fitch’s government-related entities rating criteria, due to the strong likelihood of government support. The negative outlook reflects that on the Indian sovereign,” the statement added.
    PTI
    Tags: #bharat Oman Refineries Ltd #BORL #BPCL #Business #Fitch Ratings
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 02:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.