BPCL waits for crude oil price stability before taking call on fuel price revision

State-run oil marketing companies have not revised petrol and diesel prices since April 2022.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) said it will have to “wait and watch” how crude oil prices behave to take a decision on the revision of retail fuel prices.

In a conference call, Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta, Director (Finance) at BPCL, said the company could decide on price revision if crude oil prices hover around $75 per barrel on a long-term basis.

“Crude prices have started going up to $82-$83 per barrel in the recent days. We have to wait and see how the crude prices behave and then we can take a call on the pricing side,” Gupta added.

He added that the company has not fully recovered from the losses incurred in the last financial year (FY23) despite booking profits in the recent quarters.

In the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), BPCL posted consolidated net profit of Rs 10,644 crore compared to net loss of Rs 6,148 crore in the same period last year.

Discount on Russian oil

Discount on crude oil from Russia have declined sequentially in Q1FY24, informed BPCL’s Director- Finance.

Gupta said BPCL could keep buying oil if the discounts from Russia continue at the current level. However, there is no commercial advantage of buying Russian oil if the discounts go further down, he added.

Commenting on payment for Russian oil, Gupta said BPCL has faced some challenges when prices go beyond the set price cap but no payment for Russian oil from the company is pending as of now.

“For the time being, we do not foresee any issues (for payment of Russian oil). More banks are ready for making payment settlements now. We will have to wait and see,” he added.

Gupta also said that the company is open to signing term-contracts with suppliers. BPCL is in talks with Russian oil giant Rosneft but the discussion has not concluded yet, he said.

BPCL capex plans

BPCL plans capital expenditure of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the next five years which would majorly be used for net-zero targets, energy transition and energy security, the company said. For the financial year 2023-24, BPCL plans capex of around Rs 10,000 crore.

Gupta said that the company expects peak capex for the financial year 2025-26.